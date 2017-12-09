Erdogan Concludes Thrace Visit with Speech to Muslim Community Leaders

KOMOTINI, Greece (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Friday of the Muslim community’s integration into Greek society, during a speech to Muslim community leaders at a hotel in Komotini, his last stop in his two-day visit to Greece.

Erdogan said that any ethnic backgrounds that exist in Turkey constitute one people. “The same applies to Greece. Whatever ethnic backgrounds exist, they all constitute one people,” he said, adding that as Turkey has one flag, so does Greece which “cannot be put aside”.

“We are not talking about assimilation but about your integration into Greece,” he added.

Erdogan left Komotini shortly before five in the afternoon to go to the airport in Alexadroupolis, from where he flew back to Turkey, ANA says.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Friday with members of Greece’s Muslim minority on the second day of a visit to the country that saw tensions in bilateral relations resurface.

Erdogan attended Friday prayers at the Kirmahalle Cammi mosque in the northeastern town of Komotini, where he was greeted by more than 2,000 supporters chanting his name.

The Turkish leader visited a Muslim high school after prayers before heading to a nearby hotel for lunch with local officials. He was to return to Turkey later Friday afternoon.

Greek officials will be watchful of Erdogan’s actions during his meetings with the Muslim community, whose minority status has been one of several contentious issues dividing Turkey and Greece. The two NATO allies and neighbors have come to the brink of war three times since the early 1970s.

On Thursday, Erdogan rattled his Greek hosts by saying the 1923 treaty that set the borders of modern Turkey and outlined the status of minorities — the Muslim minority in Greece and the Greek minority in Turkey — should be “updated.” The two sides went on to verbally spar in live televised appearances over several issues.

The status of the minorities has frequently been a source of tension in Greek-Turkish relations over the years. Greece recognizes the roughly 130,000-150,000-strong community in its country as a religious minority, while Turkey considers much of it to be ethnically Turkish. Greece’s population is around 11 million.

In testy appearances in Athens Thursday, Erdogan clashed with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, putting aside diplomatic niceties to publicly air a series of grievances. He made repeated references to the Muslim community, which lives mainly in the northeastern Greek province of Thrace.

He noted the minority has a lower standard of living, and complained its religious leaders, or muftis, are appointed by the state instead of being elected by the community. Muslim communities in northeastern Greece have two muftis: the official state-appointed one and one elected locally and not recognized by the Greek state.

One move during Erdogan’s visit to Komotini sure to trouble his Greek hosts was his being greeted on arrival by two of the muftis, one from Komotini and one from the town of Xanthi, who are not officially recognized by the state.

Security was draconian in Komotini ahead of the visit, with roads blocked off, a heavy police presence in the city and a police helicopter circling overhead. Members of the Muslim community gathered from the city and nearby villages ahead of Erdogan’s arrival.

“What the minority expects from Mr. Erdogan’s visit to Greece, to Athens and to Komotini is a new beginning in Greek-Turkish relations that will have a positive impact on the problems of the minority,” said Ozan Ahmetoglou, deputy chairman of the local Peace and Friendship minority party.

About 100 anti-Erdogan protesters gathered about a mile away in the town’s square.

“Erdogan is undesirable in (Komotini), and we express the public sentiment of the region’s residents,” said Kostas Karaiskos, a representative of local anti-Erdogan groups, who also referred to Erdogan’s sparring with Pavlopoulos and Tsipras in Athens.

COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press

Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece, contributed.