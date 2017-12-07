Spouse of Greek PM Visits Turkish President’s Wife at Athens Hotel

ATHENS – Betty Baziana, spouse of the Greek premier, paid a visit to Emine Erdogan, spouse of the visiting president of Turkey, at an Athens hotel following an invitation by the latter when she cancelled all of her schedule due to illness.

According to information, both first ladies stepped out on the hotel balcony and Baziana pointed out landmarks to Erdogan and spoke of the Acropolis and the Parthenon Marbles. Baziana also extended a invitation to Erdogan to the Acropolis Museum in a future visit, saying she would personally give her a tour, hopefully after the Parthenon Marbles have been returned to Greece.

Baziana presented the Turkish first lady with a book with drawings by refugee children and said both Greece and Turkey had been adversely affected by the refugee crisis. She also discussed the need to protect especially unaccompanied children and to reunite families who were separated during the refugee crisis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Greece on Thursday on a two-day official visit to Greece.