Erdogan Statement on Lausanne Treaty “Not in the Right Direction”, Cyprus Says

NICOSIA (ANA/A. Viketos) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement on the Lausanne Treaty is not in the right direction, Cypriot government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

“It definitely was not a statement in the right direction, taking into account the Greek government’s position and the international community’s approach on the treaty,” he said responding to a journalist’s question.

He said the government will wait for the completion of Erdogan’s visit to Greece before it can draw a conclusion on its results.

Next week, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will be in Brussels for the European Council meeting and will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras so he can be briefed about the details of the meeting.