The US Supports the Sovereignty of Greece and Turkey, State Dept Says to ERT

The United States of America supports the sovereignty of countries like Greece and Turkey as a matter of principle, the American government said in comments to Lena Argyri, national Greek broadcaster ERT’s correspondent in Washington DC, concerning the Treaty of Lausanne.

The response relates to comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said during his visit to Greece on Thursday that the Treaty of Lausanne needs updating.

“As a matter of principle, the United States supports the sovereignty of the countries in the region, including Greece and Turkey,” the Department of State spokesperson said.