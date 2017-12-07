FinMin Tsakalotos in NYC for Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is departing Athens on Thursday to attend the 19th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum on December 11 in New York.

Tsakalotos will deliver the keynote speech during a luncheon (13:15-14:45, local time), which will be followed by a press conference at 15:40 local time.

On December 12, the Greek Finance minister will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell signaling the closing of the day’s session as a guest of Capital Link and the NYSE (15:45 local time).

During his visit in New York, Tsakalotos will be meeting with investment company representatives as well.