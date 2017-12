BOSTON – Work on the construction of St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero has stopped as of Tuesday December 5, because the Archdiocese has not paid the contactor, as per contract, TNH reported Dec 6.

It is reminded here that the managing responsibility for St. Nicholas was at the hands of the ousted executive director of the Archdiocese Mr. Jerry Dimitriou.

TNH reveals that Mr. Dimitriou is getting a $300,000 severance pay in the form of a salary over a …