“It’s really extraordinary,” said Dr. Lee Goldman, Dean of Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, about the $250 million donation made to the medical school by Dr. P. Roy Vagelos and his wife, Diana. That is in addition to the gift they made to Columbia’s Barnard College. In fact, the Vageloses have brought, directly or indirectly, an incredible $500 million to Columbia to date.

The son of immigrants who helped his father at their New Jersey coffee shop rose to …