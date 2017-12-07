Archon Conference in Washington Spotlights Persecution of Christians in Holy Lands, Mideast

The Third Archon International Conference on Religious Freedom held December 4-6 in Washington, DC focused on the theme “Persecution of Christians in the Holy Lands and the Middle East: Consequences and Solutions.”

Archons of the Order of St. Andrew, led by Archbishop Demetrios, gathered top government officials and religious leaders at the Trump International Hotel.

Time and again speakers echoed Archbishop Angaelos of the Coptic Orthodox Church of the UK, who said the situation was an epidemic and called for collaborative responses …