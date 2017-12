HOUSTON, TX – “Won for All!” That was the Houston Chronicle headline on the morning of November 2nd. The Houston Astros had won, defeating the LA Dodgers in the seventh game of a historic World Series.Those three words said everything Houston fans had been feeling all season.And, boy, did we ever need that win.

We had started the new year hosting Super Bowl LI, then eased into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Spring saw the annual outdoorfestivals:Azalea, Bayou …