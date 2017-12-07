Turkish President Erdogan Arrives in Athens for Official Greece Visit (Vid)

ATHENS – The official welcome ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held at the Presidential Mansion on Thursday.

The President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos welcomed his Turkish counterpart on Herodes Atticus Street, where the presidential mansion is situated.

The two men had a brief conversation and inspected the presidential guards. The national hymns of Greece and Turkey were played.

Earlier, Erdogan laid a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan’s aircraft landed at Athens’ international airport on Thursday, at 10.42 am.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias ans his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and his wife at the Athens international airport.

The first visit by a Turkish president to Greece in decades was a chance for the two countries to “take bold steps forward,” Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu news agency on Wednesday, just hours before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s scheduled arrival in Athens.

As well as outlining the agenda to be discussed during Erdogan’s visit, Tsipras also talked about the EU-Turkey agreement on refugees and the case of the eight ex-soldiers who fled Turkey after the failed coup. Talking about the eight, who are now claiming asylum in Greece, he pointed out that the case was currently before Greek justice and declined to comment on its decisions:

“It is independent from the executive and its decisions on individual cases are, of course, fully respected,” he said. “From that point on, my position has always been absolutely clear that coup-plotters are not welcome in Greece.?

“In this context we are continuing our security and judicial cooperation,” he added.

Talking about bilateral relations, Tsipras pointed out that Greece and Turkey were located at the ‘crossroads’ of three continents and had to be in a position to face both the challenges presented by the current period – relating to regional stability, security, migration and the economy – but also the opportunities arising from this position.

“Firstly, we must develop our positive agenda on migration cooperation, the economy and people-to-people contacts,” Tsipras said. “The EU-Turkey Agreement on migration as well as our bilateral Readmission Protocol must continue to be implemented as effectively as possible,” he added.

Relations between Greece and Turkey must be improved further, including through an “update” of the Lausanne Treaty, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview with Alexis Papahelas, broadcast on Greece’s SKAI television channel on Wednesday night. Erdogan spoke in Turkish throughout the interview (with Greek subtitles supplied by the television channel).

The Turkish president, talking to Greek audiences just hours before his arrival in Athens on Thursday, sent a message that bad relations between Greece and Turkey were “a thing of the past” and that the two countries must now forge a spirit of solidarity. If they succeeded in this, he said, “I think relations between the two countries can develop further.”

Sources: AP, ANA