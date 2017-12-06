March in Athens for the 9th Anniversary of Teen’s Murder by Policeman

ATHENS – A march marking the ninth anniversary since 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos was shot dead by a police officer in 2008 began in the centre of Athens on Wednesday evening.

Among those marching were members of anti-establishment and leftist groups that gathered outside the Athens university building (Propylaea) on Panepistimiou Street, shouting slogans against the police and heading toward Syntagma Square, opposite Parliament.

Traffic has been interrupted on Panepistimiou and Stadiou Streets while the march is underway.

An earlier march by students and high-school pupils in Athens on Wednesday was marred by violent incidents by groups of unidentified individuals.

Earlier on Wednesday, groups of youths smashed paving stones and hurled them at riot police during a demonstration Wednesday to mark the ninth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager in Athens that sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades.

Dozens of youths, their faces covered with scarves and masks, ripped metal road signs from the street, smashed traffic lights and bus stops and set garbage dumpsters on fire. Some threw flares at riot police, who mainly kept a low profile and did not respond, apart from one instance where they made limited use of tear gas.