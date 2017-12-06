Construction Work on the Building of St. Nicholas Church WTC Stopped

NEW YORK – Work on the construction of St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero has stopped as of yesterday, December 5, because the Archdiocese has defaulted in its payments.

The National Herald reveals below the letter from Skanska USA Building, Inc.

“Effective December 5, 2017, Skanska USA Building, Inc. (‘Skanska’) has terminated its contract with The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (‘GOA’), on account of GOA’s defaults in making payment under the Owner Contract. Skanska is demobilizing from the Project site. Effective …