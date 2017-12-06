Greek Orthodox, Catholic Leaders Decry Expected US Embassy Move

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of major Christian denominations in the Holy Land have appealed to President Donald Trump to rethink his expected decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

They say in a letter that Trump’s steps will mean “increased hatred, conflict, violence and suffering in Jerusalem and the Holy Land.”

Their letter asks Trump to walk toward “more love and a definitive peace” by continuing to recognize the international status of Jerusalem.

And they say that “any sudden changes would cause irreparable harm.”

The letter was signed by all of the city’s major church figures, including the Greek Orthodox patriarch, Theophilos III, and Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Roman Catholic apostolic administrator.