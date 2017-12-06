Greek-American Chris Pappas for Congress in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH – Chris Pappas, 37, announced his candidacy for Congress through an interview to the local Manchester, NH station WMUR TV-9.

Born and raised in Manchester, Pappas is a small business owner and community-minded leader who has taken a principal role in addressing some of New Hampshire’s most pressing challenges. From creating new jobs to confronting the opioid crisis and ensuring the delivery of quality, affordable health care for every Granite Stater, he has earned a reputation as a results-driven leader. A proud product of Manchester public schools, Chris has dedicated his involvement in public service to putting people before politics to deliver progress and opportunity to families in every community across our state.

After graduating Harvard College in 2002, Pappas returned to New Hampshire to help run his family’s business, the Puritan Backroom Restaurant. He began his public service to the community by winning election as a State Representative in 2002, serving two terms, and was subsequently elected to two terms as the Treasurer of Hillsborough County. Since 2013, Pappas has represented District 4 on the New Hampshire Executive Council, which spans 19 communities in Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties.

Pappas can be found most days at the Puritan where, as co-owner, he manages the restaurant’s day-to-day business and more than 230 employees. As the fourth generation of his family to run the iconic community gathering place, he knows, as do most small business owners, that his role goes far beyond the office. More often than not, he can be found working alongside kitchen staff making ice cream and cutting feta cheese or on the dining room floor helping clear tables and greet customers.

In April, Pappas and his family welcomed leaders and friends from across the state to celebrate the restaurant’s 100th anniversary as a Manchester landmark.

When he’s not serving his constituents or restaurant patrons, he is deeply involved in the local community and is an active member of several non-profit boards. In his free time, he tries to run a few miles every day, travel as much as possible, and spend time with family.

ON THE ISSUES

As a member of the Executive Council, Pappas helped lead the fight to expand Medicaid to 50,000 Granite State working families, bringing $2.5 billion in new federal funds into our state’s economy. He has been one of New Hampshire’s strongest advocates for modernizing our transportation infrastructure, including developing commuter rail to Boston. Pappas has fought back against extreme attacks on women’s health, casting critical votes to keep Planned Parenthood centers funded to provide basic, vital health services for women and families.

Pappas has been a leading voice in New Hampshire’s response to the opioid epidemic, the most serious public health challenge in generations. As an Executive Councilor, he took action to secure millions of dollars in funding for substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery programs; provide support for local law enforcement through Operation Granite Hammer; and extend insurance coverage for substance use disorder treatment to 140,000 Granite Starters.

Pappas is running for Congress so he can bring his work ethic and understanding of local concerns to Washington. He knows our economy, and democracy, are tilted toward special interests and those at the top, and he will be a steadfast champion of the people, communities, and Main Street businesses that make New Hampshire the best state to call home.