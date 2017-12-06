What Foreign Policy? “I am the Only One Who Counts”

President Trump has once again left us flailing as he veers from one decision to another. Will Rex Tillerson still hold the title of Secretary of State by the time this article hits the streets or will he have retired to his home wondering why he was ever crazy enough to take the job? And if he is not, will CIA Director Mike Pompeo or Senator Tom Cotton have been elevated to the job? Anyone who wishes to prognosticate aboutthis …
