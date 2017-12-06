Greek PM to CNBC: ECB’s Massive Bond-buying Program No Longer Crucial for Greece

The Greek government no longer believes that stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB) is crucial for the economic recovery in Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said to the CNBC.

“I think we will join the (quantitative easing) program but it’s not so crucial for us, as we believed before,” Tsipras said on Tuesday night.

“Our estimation before the second (bailout) review was that QE was key in order to access the market, but it wasn’t true. The developments showed that it wasn’t a precondition,” Tsipras told CNBC, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Athens.

