LONG ISLAND CITY – New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas visited the offices of The National Herald to discuss her position as the Chair of the Ethics and Guidance Committee. She was named to the standing committee in the New York State Assembly in September. Simotas told TNH that this is “the first time a Greek-American has ever held such a high office at least in my house.”

She explained that “the Ethics and Guidance Committee has power to review complaints that …