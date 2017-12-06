Bill Haretopoulos Wins NYC Public Service Award, Talks to TNH about His Greek Heritage

LONG ISLAND CITY – Greek immigrant Bill Haretopoulos, Director of Facilities at the New York City Department of Probation, has won a 2017 Isaac Liberman Public Service Award from the Hundred Year Association of New York. This award is presented annually to civil service employees of the City of New York who perform exceptionally on the job.

Haretopoulos spoke with The National Herald about the award, his family, and his strong work ethic on December 5, the day before the award ceremony at Brooklyn …