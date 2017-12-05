ND Calls on Foreign Minister to Disclose His Involvement in Saudi Arms Deal

ATHENS – New Democracy shadow foreign minister Georgios Koumoutsakos called on Foreign Mnister Nikos Kotzias to disclose in parliament his ministry’s involvement in the unfinished Greek sale of munitions to Saudi Arabia.

“A week ago, Mr. [Alexis] Tsipras disparage in parliament the diplomatic staff of the Greek Embassy in Riyadh in an unprecedented manner and it is now proven that Mr. Kotzias knew all the important aspects of this shady affair that has hurt the country. With the question we are tabling, we call Mr. Kotzias to finally break his silence,” the statement accompanying the question tabled in parliament said.

Koumoutsakos continued to say that the correspondence pertaining to the deal had been brought to the attention of the minister who, as a member of the Government Council on National Defense (KYSEA), had agreed to the sale of munitions through “Olympic Industry SA”, of the intermediary Vasilis Papadopoulos.