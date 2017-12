NEW YORK – Greek-American Dr. P. Roy Vagelos, 88, and his wife, Diana, are donating $250 million to the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, one of the top medical schools and also among the most expensive in the United States.

The announcement was made by the university on December 4, and “$150 million of the amount will fund an endowment that the school projects will ultimately enable it to underwrite its student financial aid,” as The New York …