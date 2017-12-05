Dr. Maria Christina Stavropoulou, 31, Killed in Tragic Accident in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – Dr. Maria Christina Stavropoulou, 31, died in a boating accident while vacationing in Costa Rica in late November.

A tree fell, striking the boat which was carrying about 17 passengers in La Pavona, Tortuguero, Limon, the Costa Rica Star (CRS) reported on November 26, adding that the boat broke in half, leading to Dr. Stavropoulou’s death.

As reported by CRS, several of the tourists onboard the boat fell into the water and suffered injuries, according to the Red Cross, 7 had minor injuries, 5 non-life threatening injuries, and 1 in serious condition, were transported to the closest health care facilities after receiving emergency aid from the Red Cross, firefighters, and police.

The response to the tragic loss of such a promising young person has been international since was Dr. Stavropoulou from Greece originally and studied in Germany. After completing her undergraduate studies in Greece, Dr. Stavropoulou studied medicine at the University of Essen in Germany. At the time of her death, she was nearing completion of her training in residence at the German Nephrological Institute DGFN in Essen, where she had earned her doctorate in 2014, and specialized in transplantation surgery at the University Clinic.

The DGFN community is mourning the tragic loss of Dr. Stavropoulou, who was considered not only a tremendous up-and-coming young talent in the medical profession, but also an extraordinary person, and extends its deepest sympathies to her family, as noted on the DGFN website.

May her memory be eternal.