CHANIA, Crete – Cruise traffic arriving at the port of Souda in Chania, Crete in 2017 remained the same as in 2016, according to port authority figures.

A total of 84 cruiseships carrying 127,849 passengers arrived in Souda in 2017, while 86 cruiseships with 147,915 passengers docked at Souda in 2016.

The figures indicate that Chania has become a significant cruise destination in the last decade.