Greek Businessman Sentenced in Costa Rica for Organ Trafficking

SAN JOSE – A doctor and a pizzeria owner were sentenced by a Costa Rican court Monday for recruiting poor people to sell their kidneys for transplants to foreigners, mainly Israelis.

A Greek businessman, Dimostenes Katsigiannis, was ordered imprisoned for eight years for locating would-be organ donors and offering them between US$3,000 (S$4,038) and US$6,000 for one of their kidneys, Asia One reports.

The Costa Rican doctor found guilty of conducting illegal transplants, Francisco Mora Palma, was jailed for 12 years under the verdict reached by a panel of three judges in the capital San Jose.

