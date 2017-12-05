Erdogan Expected in Athens on Thursday, Plans to Visit Thrace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive at the Venizelos International Airport at 10:30 on Thursday morning for an official visit to Greece.

Erdogan is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Athens before meeting with his counterpart, Greek president Prokopios Pavlopoulos at the presidential mansion. Their meeting will be followed by an expanded meeting with the respective delegations of ministers from the two countries.

The Turkish president will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos mansion at 13:00 for expanded talks with delegations, following which the two leaders will make statements to the press.

At 19:30, Pavlopoulos will host a formal dinner for Erdogan at the presidential mansion.

On Friday, the Turkish president will visit Komotini in northern Greece.