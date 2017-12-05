Pan Gregorian of New Jersey 33rd Annual Dinner Gala (Video)

GARFIELD, NJ – Pan Gregorian of New Jersey’s P.G.E.I. of America Charitable Foundation, Inc. awarded Andreas Comodromos for his philanthropy and distributed a total of $114,000 in charitable donations at their 33rd Annual Dinner Gala on Sunday, December 3 at The Venetian in Garfield.

The donations were the largest in recent years and benefited the Hackensack University Medical Group $100,000, the New Jersey Metropolitan Church and the St. Basil’s Academy in Garrison, NY with $10,000 each, Elytis Chair Fund in the Modern Greek Studies Program at Rutgers University with $5,000, and the Ronald McDonald House Greek Division with the sum of $3,000.

At the same time, scholarships worth a total of $16,000 were awarded for the first time to six Greek students who were admitted to American universities in September and participated in the competition.

Kleanthis Constantinou gave the welcoming remarks and referred to the Foundation’s mission and the vision of the late George Manolios and the pioneers of the organization and congratulated the Foundation’s leadership on their decision to honor Andreas Comodromos.

John S. Ioannou spoke about his over 40 years of friendship with the honoree, noting that they had met in college in 1974 and have been friends ever since.

PSEKA and Pancyprian President Philip Christopher spoke on behalf of the Cyprus Federation, the Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce, and other Cypriot organizations and expressed gratitude for the support provided by Pan Gregorian and the New Jersey restaurateurs in the struggle for the Cyprus problem.

At the same time, he congratulated them that the honoree is also a refugee from Vatili, Cyprus and that the honor also honors the 200,000 refugees of the illegal occupation of Cyprus.

Pan Gregorian Enterprises President, George Siamboulis, said that “tonight, we celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Foundation which is by the side of every individual who is suffering.”

He also welcomed the fact that the presidents of all the Pan Gregorian Enterprises were once again present. Referring to the honoree, he noted that for more than three decades he is the company’s accountant and a fighter for the rights of Greece and Cyprus.

Pan Gregorian Chairman of the Board of Directors, John Sakellaris called Andreas Comodromos “a respected leader” and dedicated a mantinada to him.

Consul General of Cyprus in New York Vasilios Philippou called the Foundation “An angel of humanity, philotimo, and humanism” and read the message of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades for the commendation of Andreas Comodromos.

Consul General of Greece in New York, Konstantinos Koutras called the executives and members of the Pan Gregorian ambassadors of Greece and Cyprus and congratulated the honoree.

The Foundation’s president, James Logothetis, referred to the Foundation’s donations, noting that they have so far provided over $2.2 million to various Greek, and not only Greek, institutions, and to those in need.

Demetrios Comodromos, who together with his sister Eliza were invited to present their father, the honoree, and mentioned his role as a father and as a teacher.

Andreas Comodromos expressed his gratitude for the honor and among other things he noted that he is blessed to work with Pan Gregorian.

Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey prayed that God give health and long life to the honoree and to all those who continue the struggle for the rights of Greece, Cyprus, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.