SYRIZA Third Bailout Concessions Rattle the Faithful

ATHENS – With Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA closing in on another deal with international creditors over terms of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.02 billion), some dissidents in the party continue to fret it has reneged on anti-austerity pledges made by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

He sought and accepted the rescue package in July, 2015 after promising he would do neither and has since been on a parade of reversing his promises and imposing more harsh measures on workers, pensioners and the poor he promised to save.

Tsipras already agreed to more pension cuts he said he would reject and also okayed taxes on low-and-moderate income families while letting tax cheats, the rich and politicians largely escape sacrifice from a crushing 7 ½-year-long economic crisis and walked away from a vow to “crush the oligarchy”.

He has continued to boast he has brought the country to recovery without mentioning it was done by reneging on his promises and has sounded almost giddy about the coming terms agreed with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which is putting up the bailout monies.

Besides occasional whimpering from the alleged hard core leftists in the party, the so-called Faction of 53 which has protested some conditions before voting for them, Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Troika, have had to endure some mocking too.

Former Education Minister Nikos Filis, forced out after pushing for separation of Church and State that Tsipras said he wanted before changing his mind on that too, sarcastically congratulated Tskakalotos for “meeting all bailout commitments on time,” said Kathimerini.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, who earlier bitterly criticized the coming privatization of the state electric utility Public Power Corporation noted that SYRIZA’s austerity agenda won’t end when three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($386.72 billion) expire at the end of August, 2018, before the 2019 scheduled elections with polls showing the party will take a severe beating.

The mood within SYRIZA, with the clock ticking and surveys showing a dismal outcome, is getting sour, the paper said, although no lawmakers appeared willing to buck Tsipras and risk being tossed out of the party and losing big monthly parliamentary paychecks.

Dozens of unfinished reforms still must be done in coming months, including another stampede of taxes in 2018 as protests have started to mount again after a lull in which Greeks worn out by endless austerity had been retreating.

Some of the actions are to be legislated before Christmas and the remainder in January with the aim of securing the disbursement of some 5 billion euros ($5.93) to keep the economy propped up.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said a third review of the third bailout will soon end successfully without significant new fiscal measures, without mentioning the earlier additional pension cuts and more taxes.

The government also said nothing about allowing electronic foreclosures of homes, a practice Tsipras swore wouldn’t happen, nor the coming sale of four power plants that has workers in revolt after he reneged on anti-privatization pledges too.

declared Greece had not only managed to conclude the third review of its third bailout more quickly than previous reviews but also that authorities had not been obliged to take New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government has to make sure the home auctions aren’t of people who can’t afford to pay and should be only “villas on Myconos and multi-million-euro country homes,” not the homes of low and middle income Greeks.