Greek Heritage Night for Giannis Antetokounmpo at “TD Garden” in Boston (Video + Photos)

BOSTON – A Greek Heritage Night took place at “TD Garden” in Boston this Monday, December 4th, 2017, on the occasion of the NBA game Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics (100-111), and to honor none other than the NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo (The Greek Freak).

Over 1,000 Greeks were in attendance.

Αnd there also was a Halftime Performance by The Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great Dance Group.

Celtics hero of the game was Dr. Athena Papas. Dr. Athena Papas is a Distinguished Professor of Diagnostic Sciences and the Erling Johansen Professor of Dental Research, and the Head of the Division of Oral Medicine at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.

Prior to the game, The Niko Galis All-Stars Game on the Boston Celtics court took place. Was presented by The Teddy K Classic Tournament, The Teddy Kariotis Foundation and The Harry Agganis Tournament. Was a short game for Greek American children aged 8-12

The national Anthem was sung by Erini (Eirini Tornesaki).

This event was made possible by this wonderful group:

Consulate General of Greece in Boston

Alpha Omega Council

The Teddy K Classic Tournament

Hellenic Women’s Club, EOK

The Agganis Tournament

AHEPA of Boston

New England Hellenic Medical & Dental

National Hellenic Society

The Circle of Hellenic Academy of Boston

Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great Dance Group

Kefi FM Radio

The Greek Program

@Greece (Instagram Page)

Greekboston.com

Grecian Echoes

Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England

Olympiakos Boston Fan Club