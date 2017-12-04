Chicago: Annunciation Cathedral Celebrates 125th Anniversary

CHICAGO, IL – A large crowd packed the ballroom of the world famous Drake Hotel in Downtown Chicago to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Saturday, December 2. The capacity crowd for this formal black-tie gala included His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and his wife, Diana, Consul General of Greece in Chicago Polyxeni Petropoulou, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, and many Archons of the Metropolis of Chicago.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral was the third Greek Orthodox Parish to open in the United States, following New Orleans and New York City. The Annunciation Cathedral of Chicago was established in 1892 by a group of people who had emigrated from Laconia and some of the Greek Islands. The community first rented a hall on Randolph near Union Street and asked the Holy Synod of Athens for a priest. Fr. Panagiotis of Ithaca was assigned as the first priest and in March of 1892 the first Divine Liturgy was celebrated.

The community today has some 400 families who with zeal and dedication support the Cathedral to continue its rich spiritual mission and hopefully through the next century as the beacon of Orthodoxy in the Metropolis of Chicago.

Also in Chicago, on Sunday, December 3, His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos presided over the Divine Liturgy at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Chicago followed by the memorial service for the 6-month anniversary of the falling asleep of His Eminence Metropolitan Iakovos of Blessed Memory. May his memory be eternal. The coffee hour following the services was sponsored in memory of the late Metropolitan Iakovos.