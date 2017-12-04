Dr. George Kofinas, Keynote Speaker at the HMSNY Scholarship Symposium (Video)

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) presented its Scientific Symposium & Scholarship Awards at Lenox Hill Hospital Einhorn Auditorium in Manhattan on Friday, December 1. Dr. George Kofinas, Founder and Medical Director of the Kofinas Fertility Group, was the keynote speaker at the symposium and spoke about the role of genetics in reproductive and regenerative medicine. The event was well-attended by HMSNY members and interested members of the community.

Dr. Kofinas is Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New …