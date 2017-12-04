Major Amount of High-Quality Cocaine Found in Apartment in Varkiza

ATHENS – An international drug cartel is probably responsible for the 135 kilos of high-quality cocaine found during a major drug bust in Athens over the weekend, police said on Monday.

The Attica Drugs Squad found the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of 5.5 million euros, in a raid on a luxury apartment in the suburb of Varkiza on Sunday, while authorities had also arrested a 33-year old Serb-Croatian believed to be residing there on Saturday.

Police estimate that the suspect is member of an international ring that is active in several European countries. They also said that the cocaine comes from Latin America.

An investigation is in full progress to locate and arrest the other members of the gang.