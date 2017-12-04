Greece, Neighbors are United by What they Have in Common, Pavlopoulos Says

SERRES, Greece – Greece seeks a real friendship with its neighbors in the region, which are countries with whom Greeks have many things in common, President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday during an event where he was proclaimed as an honorary citizen of a small town near Serres.

“We Greeks do everything we can so that our past struggles and sacrifices do not divide us but teach us and unite us,” he said, in a message directed at Turkey and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

“What we have in common with them are far more than what divides us,” he added, noting that Greece wants to support the European path of its Balkan neighbors but that requires them to respect international and European law.