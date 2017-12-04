Sources: Eurogroup Approved Staff-Level Agreement for Greece

BRUSSELS (ANA/C. Vasilaki) – Eurozone finance ministers have approve the staff-level agreement (SLA) for the third review of the Greek programme, government sources said on Monday.

The sources said the Eurogroup approved the SLA agreed upon by Greek authorities and the institutions’ missions in Athens on Saturday within minutes, after a very brief discussion.

Eurogroup chief satisfied with agreement

BRUSSELS (ANA/ M. Aroni) — Outgoing Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem expressed satisfaction that a staff-level agreement on Greece had been achieved promptly, in a doorstep statement as he arrived for the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“It is excellent we have an agreement on time,” commented Dijsselbloem, adding that Eurozone finance ministers will now discuss the next steps, the prior actions that must be implemented and the decision-making process going forward, which will include ratification by national parliaments and the European Stability Mechanism.

He also clarified that the size of the next installment of loans to Greece will not be discussed on Monday: “It is something that will be decided later,” he said.

Govt Spokesman: Program Review Concluded Paving the Way for Exiting Memorandum Supervision

“What is extremely positive in the conclusion of the staff level agreement is that for the first time after many years we have concluded a program review without a single additional euro,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Monday in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM.

“The result of the negotiations on the third programme review is that the fiscal adjustment program has been concluded paving the way for exiting the memorandum supervision.”

The eurozone Finance Ministers will elect the new president of the Eurogroup on Monday. They will also discuss the progress made in Greece’s third programme review, fiscal issues as well as the preparation for the eurozone summit.

