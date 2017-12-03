HMSNY Honors Dr. G. Kofinas, Distinguished Physician of the Year at 81st Annual Gala

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) honored Dr. George D. Kofinas- Director of the Fertility Institute at NY Presbyterian, Brooklyn Methodist Hospital; Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou- Internal Medicine, Mt. Sinai Hospital of Queens; and Dr. Katherine E. Fleming, PhD, Provost, NYU, at their 81st Annual Scholarship Gala on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.

Dr. Kofinas received the Distinguished Physician Award, Dr. Christodoulidou- the Distinguished Colleague Award, and Dr. Fleming- …