Next New Democracy Government Will Not Include Any Relatives, Says Mitsotakis

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that any future ND government or state office will not include any relatives of his, according to an interview to newspaper “Kathimerini”, published on Sunday.

“We cannot give the impression that the country’s governance is a family affair. This stereotype must be broken. That is why I have made the decision that in the next ND government no members of my family will be in the cabinet or in any other state office. I know this is hard and maybe unfair, particularly for [ND MP] Dora [Bakoyannis, his sister] who has offered a lot to the party and nobody questions her abilities. But it is imperative at this time, as part of the mission I have undertaken,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that, as part of the Constitutional Revision, he will propose disconnecting the election of a new President from early elections, in order to avoid the instrumentalization of the process.

This way, in case of an impasse, the President will be elected directly by the people, without dissolving parliament.

Mitsotakis cited the efforts to elect a new President in 2009 and 2015, during which the then main opposition used it to overthrow the government.