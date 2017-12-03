Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

KATHIMERINI: Mitsotakis interview: No relatives of mine will be in an ND government

TO VIMA: Traces of Greek weapons in Raqqa

PROTO THEMA: Terror with homes. What is happening: Which ones are protected by law

REAL NEWS: The bailout never dies!

ETHNOS: Erdogan must respect the Lausanne Treaty

ELEFTHEROS TIPOS: Bank accounts of those included in Katseli law to be opened

RISOZOSPASTIS: The ‘day after’ requires organization and struggle, not waiting

KONTRA NEWS: Banker points to ND and PASOK over loans totaling 400 mln euros

TO PARON: A storm of foreclosures is coming

AVGI: Cracks in an eternal anachronism. An end to the obligatory sharia

I EPOHI: One more step in a long road

PRIN: An important conference for new communist hope

DEMOKRATIA: Shock data alter story on ammunitions

ELEFTHERIA TOU TIPOU: 200,000 ammunition for ISIS

DOCUMENTO: A Nobel in Economy for two

NEA SELIDA: The ambassador, the deep throat and the mysteries of the desert