RYE, NY – The Order of AHEPA New Rochelle James Plevritis- Joseph C. Keane Evzone Chapter #405 held its 15th Annual Initiation and Luncheon on Saturday, December 2, honoring Man of the Year Dr. Nicholas Romas with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to his profession, service to humanity, and guidance and care for his fellow Ahepans.

The event took place at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, NY and began with the initiation of new members of the chapter …