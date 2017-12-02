Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
ELEFTHEROS TIPOS: The installments for debts up to 50,000 euros to tax office, Funds, banks
DEMOKRATIA: Erdogan with army in Athens-Thrace
ETHNOS: Counter-measures for island VAT
ELEFTHERIA TOU TIPOU: The ‘solution’ for debts up to 50,000 euros
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: A lottery government
AVGI: The orchestra of misinformation
EFIMERITHA SYNTAKTON: Unrelenting pounding
KATHIMERINI: Saving is a pipe dream
PARAPOLITIKA: Now Vitsas abandons Kammenos
RIZOSPASTIS: Family benefits axed in the name of…equality!
ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Foreclosure auctions. Welcome to hell
KARFI: Reversal of [political’ landscape with Movement for Change
KONTRANEWS: The back bank accounts in Swiss bank point to Yiannos
PARASKINIO: Bank deposits of poverty