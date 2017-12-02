Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

ELEFTHEROS TIPOS: The installments for debts up to 50,000 euros to tax office, Funds, banks

DEMOKRATIA: Erdogan with army in Athens-Thrace

ETHNOS: Counter-measures for island VAT

ELEFTHERIA TOU TIPOU: The ‘solution’ for debts up to 50,000 euros

DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: A lottery government

AVGI: The orchestra of misinformation

EFIMERITHA SYNTAKTON: Unrelenting pounding

KATHIMERINI: Saving is a pipe dream

PARAPOLITIKA: Now Vitsas abandons Kammenos

RIZOSPASTIS: Family benefits axed in the name of…equality!

ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Foreclosure auctions. Welcome to hell

KARFI: Reversal of [political’ landscape with Movement for Change

KONTRANEWS: The back bank accounts in Swiss bank point to Yiannos

PARASKINIO: Bank deposits of poverty