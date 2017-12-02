Heavy Rains and Floods in Western Greece Lead to State of Emergency

ATHENS – The municipalities of Agrinio and Messologhi in the western prefecture of Aetolia-Acarnania declared a state of emergency on Saturday, after heavy rains caused floods and landslides in the region.

The decision was taken by Western Greece prefect Apostolos Katsifaras following a meeting of the local municipal authorities in Messologhi. Authorities also decided to form committees to assess damages in houses, businesses and infrastructure.

In Agrinio, local residents were shoveling mud, stones and other objects swept by rushing waters. A large number of basement houses, businesses and shops have flooded, with the communities of Zevgaraki, Kenourgio, Kyra-Vgena and Paravola being mostly affected. Municipal crews are trying to open streets to traffic and restore water supply in the areas where it was cut.

In Messologhi, initial estimations show the worst hit communities were Aetoliko, Chrysovergi, Frangouleika and Iniades with damages reported on roads, infrastructure, houses, warehouses, pens and crops.

The storms also affected Epirus, where more than 30 houses in the village of Louros and seven businesses suffered serious damages when rushing waters entered houses, trapping residents inside. The fire department was called to rescue 10 people from the floods and pumped water out of basements. .

In the area of Platanakia, an iron bridge was swept away by the water cutting access to three houses. In Konitsa, the road to Langada collapsed after river Sarantaporos overflowed. In Zagori and Tzoumerka authorities were called in to remove rocks that fell from the mountains and blocked streets.

Several ferry services cancelled due to strong winds

Strong winds reaching 8 and 9 in the Beaufort scale kept several ferries docked in Greek ports for a second day on Saturday, with various services cancelled.

Port authorities in the Argo-Saronic Gulf have cancelled hydrofoil services and the Pahi Megaron-Faneromeni Samalimas line is closed. In Rafina, ships only serve the Marmari line, while no ferry services are conducted from Lavrio.

In northern Greece, the Kavala-Prinos line is cancelled, while services between Keramoti and Thasos are conducted normally.

Authorities advise passengers wishing to travel from any port to contact their travel agent or local port authority to confirm their trip.