Mitsotakis: Government Handling of Foreclosure Auctions is Indicative of Political Deception (Video)

THESSALONIKI – The government’s handling of the electronic foreclosure auctions shows political deception, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday, speaking at the party’s 7th preconference in Thesaloniki.

“Greece is increasingly deviating from other European countriesinstead of converging and instead of progressing, it is sinking into a quagmire of lies and unreliability,” he said.

Ζωντανά η ομιλία μου στο 7ο Προσυνέδριο της Νέας Δημοκρατίας στη Θεσσαλονίκη με θέμα "Για ένα Νέο Πατριωτισμό" Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday, December 2, 2017

“We went from ‘No homes in the hands of bankers’ to foreclosure auctions being a blessing and this is may be the biggest indication of the political deception of a government which came to power with lies and populist talk and is now faced with all the promises it gave the Greek people,” he added.

Mitsotakis also commented on the incomplete deal to sell munitions to Saudi Arabia, noting the case involves two scandals: One is the deal itself and the other is the government’s effort to cover it up. He also pledged to continue to investigate the issue through parliament.