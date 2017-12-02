Tsipras Notes Importance of Following Socially Friendly Policies After Bailout

LISBON – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stressed the importance of completing the economic adjustment programs and implementing “socially friendly policies” afterwards during a meeting with Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in Lisbon on Friday.

“Portugal is a very good example for us because you showed the way, not just on how to exit the memorandums, but also how to apply socially friendly policies right after the memorandums,” he told Costa at the start of their talks.

“Right after our exit from the memorandums next August, we will have the example of Portugal to persuade all our European partners that we must implement the same social policies,” he added.