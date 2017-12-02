Apollo Papafrangou Talks to TNH about His Work

Author Apollo Papafrangou spoke with The National Herald about his latest projects and the recent honor for his novel Wings of Wax which was a finalist in the Multicultural Fiction category at the 2017 American Book Festival Awards. The Oakland-based Greek-American writer has roots in the Peloponnese and Mytilene, Lesvos.

He told TNH, “My father, a Greek native, is from Ermioni, a small seaside town in the Argos region of the Peloponnese… My mother is first generation Greek-American. My yiayia immigrated …