The 2nd Annual Hellenic Shipping Industry Panel Discussion in NYC

NEW YORK – The 2nd Annual Hellenic Shipping Industry Panel Discussion hosted by EMBCA (East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance) took place at the 3 West Club in Midtown Manhattan on November 30.

The panel of experts discussed the current state of the Hellenic shipping industry which is the largest independent shipping industry in the world as well as its history and prospects for the future. Dr. Anastasios (Tasos) Aslidis- CFO Euroseas Ltd., moderated the discussion which included the panelists Rhode Island …