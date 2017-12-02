Greek Heritage Night for Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston

BOSTON – A Greek Heritage Night will take part at “TD Garden” in Boston this Monday, December 4th, 2017, on the occasion of the NBA game Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics, and to honor none other than the NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo (The Greek Freak).

Boston is expecting over 1,000 Greeks to be in attendance.

Prior to the game, The Niko Galis All-Stars Game on the Boston Celtics court will take place. It will be presented by The Teddy K Classic Tournament, The Teddy Kariotis Foundation and The Harry Agganis Tournament. This will be a short game for Greek American children aged 8-12

The national Anthem will be sung by Erini and there will also be a Halftime Performance by The Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great Dance Group.

Tony Kariotis, Director of The Teddy K Classic stated the following: “I personally want to thank Mr. Costa Sideridis for heading this amazing effort and everyone else in the committee that made this possible. Last year it was a spur of the moment event, I sent a message out on Social Media and it was fun. This time we are coming united, hopefully we get Gianni’s attention” .

This event was made possible by this wonderful group:

Consulate General of Greece in Boston

Alpha Omega Council

The Teddy K Classic Tournament

Hellenic Women’s Club, EOK

The Agganis Tournament

AHEPA of Boston

New England Hellenic Medical & Dental

National Hellenic Society

The Circle of Hellenic Academy of Boston

Sons and Daughters of Alexander the Great Dance Group

Kefi FM Radio

The Greek Program

@Greece (Instagram Page)

Greekboston.com

Grecian Echoes

Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England

Olympiakos Boston Fan Club