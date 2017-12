The grass may be greener on the other side but when a single flower grows through a crack in the sidewalk, it gives just as much pleasure and surprise as a whole field of grass. Simplicity, in this technologically infested world, is learning how to enjoy with less than we can afford.

I’ll bet I’m the only person in the world – excepting perhaps, for those living in Rwanda or Bahrain – who doesn’t have a cell phone, clothes drier, microwave …