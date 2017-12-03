Three Healthy, Seasonal Vegetable Recipes to Enjoy

In season in the fall, Brussel sprouts are a great source of vitamins C and K. The leafy, green vegetable is probably best when roasted as in the recipe that follows. Though the name suggests a Belgian origin, the Mediterranean region is where the sprouts were first cultivated, along with other vegetables in the cabbage family. Vegetables are, of course, packed with nutrients, vitamins, and fiber which can help improve overall health. Some vegetables release more of their nutritional value …