Phedon Papamichael Talks about Career and New Film, Downsizing

LOS ANGELES, CA – Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael received an Academy Award nomination for his work on Alexander Payne’s film Nebraska, and he is also the cinematographer for Payne’s latest film Downsizing, staring Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, coming to theaters December 22nd.

Papamichael was born in Athens to a Greek father and a German mother, and the family spent summers near the seaside resort Porto Cheli, next to Costa. They later moved to Germany and Papamichael studied Fine Arts there.

He grew …