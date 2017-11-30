Capt. Paris Katsoufis, a Cruise Industry Leader, Dies at 77

Capt. Paris Katsoufis, who led Dolphin Cruise Line, Majesty Cruise Line and Cunard Line as president before going on to found his own ship management company, died Monday in Miami. He was 77, according to Seatrade Cruise News.

Katsoufis was injured in a bicycle accident nine days earlier and died in the hospital, surrounded by his family.

Born and educated in Greece, he became a captain while still in his 20s and sailed worldwide. He went to the US to establish operations for Carras Cruises, eventually settling in Miami and running several cruise brands before ultimately founding Kyma Ship Management, which he chaired.

‘He was one of the original successful Greek entrepreneurs,’ said Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises, who succeeded Katsoufis at the Cunard helm in 1998. Katsoufis was ‘very grassroots in his orientation and very loyal to people who were loyal to him.’

