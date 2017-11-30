Man Wanted for Armed Robberies Surrenders to Police after Making TV Appearance

ATHENS – A 38-year-old man wanted by police as a member of a gang that committed armed robberies in Attica surrendered on Thursday afternoon, soon after making a brief appearance on a Greek television show.

The suspect, identified two days ago by police as Andreas Tournas, showed up in a live talk show on TV channel “E” to protest his innocence and claim he did not commit any robberies.

Tournas is the last of a three-member gang who remained at large after the two other suspects – known by their nicknames “Short” and “Tall”- were nabbed in a police operation a few days ago.

Police rushed to the TV station where he was arrested.