Patriarch Expresses Support for the Archbishop Despite Grilling Demetrios

CONTANTINOPLE – Despite the grilling by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of America in an intense atmosphere at the meetings on November 27 and 28, Patriarch Bartholomew issued an announcement stating that “the members of the Holy Synod surround His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America “with brotherly love and esteem.”

The Patriarch and the Synod rejected as “unacceptable” the Report –Opinion of the Legal Committee of the Archdiocesan Council …