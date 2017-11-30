Rose Honey by Melissokomia Amphipolis Gets Best Natural Food Award in Sweden

Rose Honey, produced by the Greek company “Melissokomia Amphipolis”, received the top award for the best new natural food product at the Nordic Organic Food Fair, an international trade fair that held in Malmö, Sweden.

There were 42 Greek companies participating in the food fair, which is held every year alongside the international exhibition Natural Products Scandinavia.

The trade fairs target buyers and entrepreneurs in the sector of organic foods and natural beauty products.

Exhibitors from 40 countries participated in this year’s Nordic Organic Food Fair, in which the Greek pavilion was the second largest after that of Sweden. The visitors (approximately 5,000) voted for the Innovation Awards, among them the award the Greek honey brand.(http://www.amfipolis-bee.gr)